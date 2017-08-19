Kemp returns from hamstring injury following 19-game absence

ATLANTA — Braves left fielder Matt Kemp is the lineup batting cleanup after getting reinstated from the disabled list.

Kemp missed 19 games with a right hamstring strain and was sidelined for nine games with the same injury in April. He was cleared to play Saturday against Cincinnati after passing a series of tests over the last few days.

Kemp is hitting .290 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs in 88 games. The slugger has been on the disabled list with hamstring injuries five times in his 11-year career.

"Sometimes you think you're ready and you're not, but I gave it a little bit of extra time," he said. "Hopefully I can continue to play for the rest of the season."

The Braves optioned utility man Micah Johnson to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled Matt Wisler after reliever Luke Jackson was placed on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain.

___