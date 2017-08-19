Mets recall catcher Kevin Plawecki from Triple-A Las Vegas

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have recalled catcher Kevin Plawecki from Triple-A Las Vegas and activated left-hander Tommy Milone from the disabled list.

Plawecki replaces catcher Rene Rivera, who was awarded to the Chicago Cubs on a waiver claim. Milone takes the roster spot of outfielder Curtis Granderson, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

The 26-year-old Plawecki is 3 for 24 in 10 games with New York this season. He hit .328 with nine homers and 45 RBIs in 64 games for Las Vegas.

Milone had been sidelined by a sprained left knee. He is 1-2 with a 7.91 ERA in nine games, six starts, with the Mets and Brewers this year.

New York announced the moves before Saturday night's game against Miami.

