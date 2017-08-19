Scott McCarron shoots 61, ties Kevin Sutherland at En-Joie
ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Scott McCarron had two eagles in an 11-under 61 on Saturday to join Kevin Sutherland atop the Dick's Sporting Goods Open leaderboard.
Sutherland, the first-round leader, had a 67 to match McCarron at 12-under 132 at En-Joie.
McCarron also had eight birdies and a bogey. He matched his career best set in 1999 in the PGA Tour's Air Canada Championship.
The 52-year-old McCarron has four PGA Tour Champions victories, winning the Allianz Championship in February and the major Senior Players Championship in July. He won three times on the PGA Tour.
Joey Sindelar, from nearby Horseheads, shot his second straight 67 to join Jerry Smith (67) and Corey Pavin (68) at 10 under. Sindelar won the PGA Tour's B.C. Open in 1985 and 1987 at En-Joie.
