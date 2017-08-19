Scott McCarron shoots 61, ties Kevin Sutherland at En-Joie

ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Scott McCarron had two eagles in an 11-under 61 on Saturday to join Kevin Sutherland atop the Dick's Sporting Goods Open leaderboard.

Sutherland, the first-round leader, had a 67 to match McCarron at 12-under 132 at En-Joie.

McCarron also had eight birdies and a bogey. He matched his career best set in 1999 in the PGA Tour's Air Canada Championship.

The 52-year-old McCarron has four PGA Tour Champions victories, winning the Allianz Championship in February and the major Senior Players Championship in July. He won three times on the PGA Tour.