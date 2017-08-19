Siem on to semifinal with Carlsson at Paul Lawrie Match Play
BAD GRIESBACH, Germany — Home
Siem was two behind the Englishman going into the last four holes but
The German, who defeated Belgium's Thomas Detry 3 and 2 in the last 16 earlier Saturday, will face Johan Carlsson next as he seeks his fifth European Tour title.
Carlsson defeated defending champion Anthony Wall 1 up in their quarterfinal.
Also through to the last four are Alejandro Canizares and Adrian Otaegui, who will meet in an all-Spanish semifinal on Sunday.
Canizares needed 20 holes to get past Chris Paisley of England, while Otaegui had a 2 and 1 win over Germany's Alexander Knappe.
Play was delayed by an hour in the morning after heavy rain and strong winds brought down a tree and forced the ninth tee to be moved on the Beckenbauer Course at Bad Griesbach.