Hernandez double in vain, West Ham loses 3-2 at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Charlie Austin converted a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time as Southampton recovered from squandering a two-goal lead to beat 10-man West Ham 3-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

A double from striker Javier Hernandez, his first goals since returning to English soccer for this season, looked like earning West Ham an unlikely point at St. Mary's stadium after teammate Marko Arnautovic was sent off in the 33rd minute for elbowing Jack Stephens in the neck.

At that stage, Southampton was 1-0 ahead through Manolo Gabbiadini, the Saints' first home goal in the league in 9 hours, 15 minutes. Dusan Tadic doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th after Steven Davis was fouled by Angelo Ogbonna.

Hernandez scored in the 45th and 75th minutes, but West Ham was undone by Pablo Zabaleta's foul on Maya Yoshida in stoppage time as the Southampton defender stretched to get on the end of a cross into the area.

Austin, on as a substitute, calmly side-footed in the spot kick to consign West Ham to a second straight loss to start the season. The Hammers were beaten at Manchester United 4-0 last weekend.

"When you are running most of the game with 10 men, the penalty decision is harsh," Hernandez said. "It shows the character of this team that we do not give up.

"I gained motivation and confidence, and happy I scored two, but the result is what stays in your head."

Hernandez's first goal was a tap-in after goalkeeper Fraser Forster parried out Michail Antonio's shot. He produced another predatory finish for his second goal, poking home a rebound after Diafra Sakho's header came off the post.

"Javier Hernandez is a goal-scorer but he played on the wing in the second half," West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said. "He didn't only score goals, he showed enthusiasm and great work."