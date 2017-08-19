Stenson takes 1-stroke lead after 3rd round at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Henrik Stenson shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead in the Wyndham Championship.
The 2013 FedEx Cup champion and 2016 British Open winner was at 16-under 194 at Sedgefield with a round left in the PGA Tour's last regular-season event of the season.
Webb Simpson, Kevin Na and Ollie Schniederjans were tied for second. Na shot a 65, Schniederjans had a 66 and Simpson — a North Carolina native who won at Sedgefield in 2011 — had a 68.
Johnson Wagner was 14 under after a 65.
