Baseball Capsules

BOSTON — Tyler Austin hit a three-run home run, Todd Frazier added a solo homer and CC Sabathia retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday night.

Sabathia (10-5), returning from a stint on the disabled list because of sore right knee, retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced on the way to improving to 3-0 in three starts against Boston this season. He allowed two runs and four hits to earn his first victory since July 21. Dellin Betances got the last three outs for his ninth save.

The Yankees won for the fifth time in six games and snapped Boston's three game winning streak to pull within four games of the first-place Red Sox in the AL East.

Chris Sale (14-5) struck out nine, but was tagged for the four runs and seven hits. He is still looking for his first victory in the rivalry.

DODGERS 3, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Adrian Gonzalez's seventh-inning single broke a scoreless tie and Los Angeles went on to its sixth straight win and 21st in the last 24 games.

Detroit has lost six straight and 12 of 14.

Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger left the game in the seventh inning. He rolled his right ankle in the sixth while catching a fly ball from Nicholas Castellanos. Yasiel Puig hit for him the next inning. Bellinger is listed as day-to-day.

Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched five innings, allowing three hits and walking four while striking out four. He needed 89 pitches to get through five innings, and was replaced by eventual winner Ross Stripling (3-4).

Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen finished off the shutout, with Jansen pitching the ninth for his 33rd save.

Tigers starter Michael Fulmer (10-11) gave up an unearned run, three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out six.

INDIANS 5, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Trevor Bauer pitched 6 1/3 innings to get his career-best fifth straight win as Cleveland beat Kansas City.

Bauer (12-8) gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out four. Relievers Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen did not allow a hit over the final 2 2/3 innings to complete the shutout.

Bauer joins teammates Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco as 12-game winners. The Indians are the only team in the majors with three 12-game winners.

Roberto Perez delivered the clutch blow, a two-out, two-strike, two-run single in the fourth inning that scored Jay Bruce and Carlos Santana.

Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis hit consecutive doubles in the first inning for the first Cleveland run.

CUBS 4, BLUE JAYS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Ian Happ hit his 18th home run, Jose Quintana pitched six effective innings and Chicago kept up its success against AL opponents.

The World Series champions have won nine of their last 10 interleague games. The NL Central leaders have won five of seven overall.

Happ hit an RBI single in the first inning and added a solo homer in the fourth. In the sixth, Happ drew a leadoff walk from Danny Barnes (2-4) and later scored on a two-out single by Javier Baez for the go-ahead run.

In his seventh start since being acquired in a trade from the White Sox, Quintana (4-2) gave up two runs and four hits. He struck out eight and walked two.

Cubs closer Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 26 chances. He tied the franchise record for consecutive saves opportunities converted.

PIRATES 6, CARDINALS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier homered, doubled and singled as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Saturday to end a six-game losing streak.

Frazier hit a two-run homer in the second and doubled off the wall the next inning. Starling Marte and pinch-hitter Jose Osuna also homered for Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals scored 11 runs in each of their two wins to start this series. Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the eighth and Jose Martinez homered in the ninth.

Chad Kuhl (6-8) responded well following a rain delay that lasted nearly two hours, giving up one run and three hits in five innings. Felipe Rivero got his 13th save.

Michael Wacha (9-6) was tagged for five runs and seven hits in four innings.

MARINERS 7, RAYS 6

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz added his 31st home run and Seattle rolled to its fourth straight win.

Haniger's first career grand slam came in his first game back after a three-week stretch on the disabled list, lifting the Mariners to a 4-1 lead in the third inning. It was his eighth homer of the season.

Cruz, who is on an 11-game hitting streak, hit his seventh homer in 10 games with a man on base in the fourth, raising his league-leading RBI total to 100.

Both home runs came off Jake Odorizzi, who gave up seven runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. Odorizzi (6-7) lost his third straight start.

Steven Souza Jr. hit his 26th homer and Lucas Duda hit his fifth for the Rays, who lost for the eighth time in nine games. Logan Morrison added a pinch-hit homer in the ninth, his 29th of the season.

ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Collin McHugh threw six innings, Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run single and Houston beat Oakland.

McHugh (1-2) gave up six hits and struck out three. McHugh, who missed the first 3 1/2 months with right shoulder tendinitis and a right elbow injury, has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his six starts this season.

After Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick walked and Yuli Gurriel singled to lead off the fourth, Gonzalez followed with his two-run single. Kendall Graveman (3-4) induced flyouts from Carlos Beltran, Juan Centeno and Derek Fisher to prevent further damage.

Alex Bregman added a solo home run over the train tracks above the left field wall to lead off the eighth.

METS 8, MARLINS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Montero pitched six strong innings in his best effort of the season, and Wilmer Flores and Kevin Plawecki each hit long two-run homers to help the New York Mets snap a five-game losing streak.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Michael Conforto each drove in a run for the Mets, who scored seven runs in the sixth — their season high for an inning — after being held to just three base runners over the first five innings by Vance Worley (2-3). New York began the day with an NL-worst .221 batting average in August.

Aided by five double plays, Montero (2-8) kept the Marlins off-balance with a fastball-slider combination to allow a run and six hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out five.

Marcell Ozuna drove in Dee Gordon for the lone Miami run.

TWINS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Berrios threw seven innings for his 11th win to help Minnesota keep pace in the AL wild card race.

The Twins, who entered the night in a tie with the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild card spot, scored five runs off Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke (14-6) in the fourth after a costly error by second baseman Daniel Descalso ended a chance for a double play. Max Kepler drove in two runs during the inning, and Brian Dozier and Joe Mauer each had an RBI single.

That was more than enough for Berrios (11-6), who allowed only two hits for the second time this month, and got some solid defensive support to win for the second time in three starts. Berrios combined with reliever Alan Busenitz to retire the last 19 Arizona batters.

Greinke had won four of his previous five but ended the night with his shortest outing this season. He allowed seven hits and four walks, while striking out four.

REDS 11, BRAVES 8

ATLANTA (AP) — Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam to lead Cincinnati past Atlanta.

Julio Teheran, expected to be the Braves' ace for a fifth straight year, set an Atlanta record by losing his ninth straight home decision. He dropped to 1-9 with a 6.98 ERA in 13 starts at SunTrust Park.

Gennett's 21st homer, his third grand slam this season and fourth of career, made it 11-4 in the ninth. The Braves scored four runs in the bottom half, but Michael Lorenzen, the second Cincinnati pitcher of the inning, earned his second save after Blake Wood failed to retire a batter and allowed the four runs.

Robert Stephenson (1-4) gave up three hits, three walks and two runs — one earned — in five innings. He struck out five, but had some struggles, dropping a ball at first base, hitting a batter and throwing a bunt attempt into the Atlanta dugout.

Teheran (7-11) allowed eight hits, three walks and five runs.

ANGELS 5, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mike Trout and Luis Valbuena each hit two home runs off Kevin Gausman, and the Angels won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Trout homered in the first and third innings, and Valbuena connected in the second and fourth to give Los Angeles a four-run lead.

It marked the second straight night in which the Angels got all their runs via the long ball. In the series opener, Los Angeles homered five times in a 9-7 defeat.

Trout now has 26 home runs. He has six seasons with at least 25, tied with Tim Salmon for most in franchise history.

JC Ramirez (11-10) allowed one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings before leaving with right forearm tightness. In his last start against the Orioles, the right-hander gave up six runs in seven innings on Aug. 7.

Gausman (9-9) struggled through four innings, allowing five runs and six hits.

PADRES 3, NATIONALS 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yangervis Solarte hit a two-run home run off Stephen Strasburg in the first inning of the right-hander's first start in almost a month and San Diego beat Washington.

Strasburg (10-4) retired the first two batters he faced before allowing a single to Jose Pirela and then the homer to the switch-hitting Solarte, who drove a 96-mph fastball to right for his 13th.

Strasburg then settled down against his hometown team, retiring 10 straight batters and 13 of 14. He went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out eight and walking one.

He hadn't pitched since July 23, when he went only two innings at Arizona. He went on the disabled list with an elbow nerve impingement.

San Diego's Travis Wood (2-1) also settled down after labouring through the first inning, when he threw 35 pitches but didn't allow a run.

BREWERS 6, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar connected for a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning and Milwaukee got its fifth win in six games.

It was 3-all when Greg Holland (2-4) hit Keon Broxton with an 0-2 pitch with one out in the ninth. Aguilar hit his 12th homer, and Milwaukee added another run as Eric Thames walked, stole second and Neil Walker's RBI single chased Holland.

Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers.

DJ LeMahieu got three hits and Trevor Story had two doubles for Colorado. The Rockies remained a game ahead of Arizona for the NL's first wild card and 4 1-2 up on Milwaukee.

Anthony Swarzak (2-0) tossed one inning and Corey Knebel got the last three outs for his 25th save.

RANGERS 17, WHITE SOX 7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rougned Odor homered twice, Mike Napoli also went deep, and both had five RBIs to help Texas rally from an early five-run deficit and roll past Chicago.

Odor's first homer, a three-run shot in the third, made it 7-5 and ended the night for White Sox starter Derek Holland (6-13), the former Ranger starting as an opponent in Texas for the first time. That came soon after Napoli's two-run double.

Napoli added a three-run homer in the fourth before Odor hit a solo shot into the second deck of seats in right field to cap the Rangers' second consecutive six-run inning. Napoli and Odor each have 26 homers.