Clemson's Doc Redman makes big late rally to win US Amateur

LOS ANGELES — Doc Redman rallied from two holes down with two to play and won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday, beating Doug Ghim on the first extra hole.

Ghim was 2 up heading to the 17th at Riviera Country Club, but Redman made a stunning 55-foot putt to win the hole with the tournament on the line. Redman then holed an easier birdie putt on the 18th to force overtime.

Ghim put his tee shot in the rough and his second shot in the sand on the extra hole — the 10th. After Ghim's bogey putt missed, he conceded the hole and the title to Redman.