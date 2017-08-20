DC United beats Rapids 1-0 on own goal

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — D.C. United took advantage of Jared Watts' own goal to beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night.

Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard was unable to reach Watts' wayward back pass from 40 yards out in the 27th minute.

Bill Hamid made four saves to help D.C. United (6-15-4) snap a seven-game road losing streak. Hamid had a spectacular save on Bismark Boateng's straight-on shot at the 36th minute mark.

The loss spoiled interim head coach Steve Cooke's debut for Colorado (6-13-4). He replaced the fired Pablo Mastroeni. Mastroeni had been either a player of a coach for the Rapids for all but one-half of the last 15 years.