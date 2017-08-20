Flowers' grand slam helps Newcomb, Braves top Reds 8-1

ATLANTA — Tyler Flowers' grand slam broke open a close game in Atlanta's six-run fifth inning, Sean Newcomb earned his first home win and the Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday.

Newcomb (2-7) allowed five hits in five scoreless innings for his first victory since June 27 at San Diego. The rookie left-hander improved to 1-6 in eight starts at SunTrust Park.

The Braves led 2-0 before the big fifth against Reds reliever Drew Storen. Atlanta scored four runs in the inning before Storen got his first out. Brandon Phillips singled and moved to third on Freddie Freeman's ground-rule double. An intentional walk to Nick Markakis loaded the bases before Flowers' homer to left field.

Phillips and Freeman each had three hits for Atlanta.

The Reds were denied their first series sweep in Atlanta since 2009. Storen gave up six runs while getting only two outs.

Matt Wisler allowed one hit in three innings. Phillip Ervin had a run-scoring single off Max Fried in the ninth for the Reds' only run.

Strong defensive plays by Newcomb and Ozzie Albies kept the Reds from scoring in the third after loading the bases with one out.

Albies made a leaping grab at second base of Joey Votto's liner for the second out. Adam Duvall then hit a slow grounder that bounced past Newcomb before the pitcher chased it down, falling to the ground. Still on the ground, Newcomb flung the ball on a bounce to Freeman at first base in time for the out.

Cincinnati also left the bases loaded in the fifth, when Newcomb ended the inning on Scott Schebler's fly ball to shallow centre field.

Luis Castillo (2-6) gave up two runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. It was the shortest of the rookie's 12 starts with the Reds.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds SS Zack Cozart was held out for the second straight day after he was hit by a pitch on his left shin Friday night. Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said he is "optimistic" Cozart can return Tuesday following Monday's off day. Price said Cozart is "still quite sore."

GRAND RECORD

Flowers' grand slam was the ninth allowed by Reds pitchers this season, setting a team record.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (4-6, 8.44 ERA) is scheduled to make his second straight start against the Cubs on Tuesday after giving up six runs over 5 2/3 innings in a 7-6 loss Wednesday.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (10-8, 4.75) makes his first career start against Seattle when the Braves open an interleague series vs. the Mariners on Monday night.

