Gonzalez pitches 6 scoreless, White Sox hold off Rangers 3-2

ARLINGTON, Texas — Miguel Gonzalez and Juan Minaya pitched out of trouble just well enough on Sunday.

Gonzalez escaped early trouble to finish six scoreless innings and Minaya recorded the final out after giving up a two-run homer, leading the Chicago White Sox over the Texas Rangers 3-2.

Texas dropped 2 1/2 games behind the Twins and the Angels for the AL's second wild-card spot. The Rangers finished a 10-game homestand 7-3, but split the four-game series against Chicago.

Gonzalez (7-10) pitched out of one-out, bases-loaded jams in both the second and third innings.

"I just didn't have that feel in the second and third inning," he said. "I was just pushing the ball instead of going through my catcher."

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said his batters couldn't take advantage.

"I felt like Gonzalez made some pitches," he said, and added, "There were no productive outs in today's game."

With the bases loaded, Texas batters went down on two popups and two short flyballs.

After allowing singles to the first two batters in the fourth, Gonzalez retired the last nine batters he faced.

"Just one of those days where you had to think through it and make adjustments while the game went on."

Gonzalez tied his season high with six strikeouts, and gave up four walks and four hits, all singles. He's 2-0 in his last three starts, allowing two runs in 20 innings.

"I thought he was running the ball, cutting the ball, working both sides of the plate, staying on the fringes," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He never really left anything to the middle that allowed them to do a whole lot."

Minaya recorded his second save, both in the last three games, despite giving up Rougned Odor's 27th homer with two outs in the ninth.

Minaya got pinch hitter Shin-Soo Choo to ground into a double play ahead of the homer. After it, Minaya retired Elvis Andrus on a game-ending flyball.

The Rangers left 10 runners on base after scoring 29 runs in the series' first three games. They were 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Chicago capitalized on the Rangers' stranding runners by scoring three runs in the fourth inning against A.J. Griffin (6-4).

Omar Narvaez stretched his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI single and Tyler Saladino followed with a two-run double. Saladino had only six RBIs in his 53 previous games this season.

"I just wasn't able to get ahead," Griffin said. "They got a couple of base hits with guys on and scored a couple of runs."

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: INF Yoan Moncada didn't play for the second straight game because of shin splints. Renteria said he hoped Moncada could play in both games of Monday's doubleheader.

Rangers: 3B Joey Gallo (bloody nose and swollen upper lip) and RHP Matt Bush (bruised right knee) both left the game in the eighth inning after colliding while chasing a popup. Bush's head slammed into Gallo's nose. Both were being evaluated under Major League Baseball's concussion protocol. Neither will travel with the team to Anaheim. ... LHP Jake Diekman, recovering from surgery for ulcerative colitis, was scheduled to make his second rehab appearance for Double-A Frisco on Sunday night.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Host Minnesota in a Monday doubleheader to begin a five-game series. LHP Carlos Rodon (1-4, 4.00 ERA) is the scheduled first-game starter, with RHP Carson Fulmer coming up from Triple-A Charlotte for his first major league start in the second game. Fulmer was 0-2 in 11 relief appearances for the White Sox last season, and is 7-8 with a 5.61 ERA for Charlotte.