Hamburg's Mueller out 6 months after costly goal celebration

Hamburger SV forward Nicolai Mueller is out for around six months after injuring himself while celebrating a goal.

The Bundesliga club says Mueller tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee after scoring in Saturday's league-opener, a 1-0 home win over Augsburg. Mueller attempted a pirouette before falling to the ground in apparent pain.

Sporting director Jens Todt says, "The diagnosis is a huge shock for us, a big blow for the start of the season and of course extremely bitter for Nicolai. We wish him a good recovery and will help him with that as well as we can."