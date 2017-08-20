Heat sign former Celtics forward Jordan Mickey
MIAMI — The Miami Heat have signed forward Jordan Mickey to a contract that will pay him about $1.5 million this season.
Mickey spent parts of the last two seasons with the Boston Celtics, appearing in 41 regular-season games and four
Mickey averaged 20.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League last season. He was the 33rd overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of LSU, where he blocked 100 shots in back-to-back seasons.
The Heat signed him Sunday.
