Jaguars add RB Harris for preseason depth, waive CB Gaines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed veteran running DuJuan Harris and waived/injured cornerback Charles Gaines.

Harris provides the team some depth heading into Thursday's preseason game against Carolina. Fellow running backs Leonard Fournette (foot) and T.J. Yeldon (ankle) are unlikely to play against the Panthers.

Harris began his professional career with Jacksonville in 2011, playing in five games as a rookie and running for 42 yards. He also spent time in Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Seattle, Baltimore and San Francisco. The Brooksville, Florida, native has 590 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also has 21 receptions for 244 yards.

Gaines played in two exhibition games and injured his right eye Thursday against Tampa Bay.

