MLS Capsules

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Nicolas Hasler scored his first goal of the season off a header to give Toronto FC the lead for good in a 3-1 victory over Chicago on Saturday night that ended the Fire's 11-game home unbeaten streak.

MLS-leading Toronto (14-3-8) is undefeated in seven games. Chicago (12-8-5) has lost three straight and has just one win in its last seven.

Hasler broke a tie in the 63rd minute, and Sebastian Giovinco capped the scoring in the 90th with his 12th goal of the season.

David Accam tied at 1 for Chicago off a rebound in the 54th.

Marco Delgado opened the scoring for Toronto in the 14th. Delgado punched in short kick ball after goalkeeper Matt Lampson failed to gather a save on Hasler's shot from the centre of the box.

IMPACT 3, REAL SALT LAKE 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Ignacio Piatti scored twice for the second straight game and Montreal beat Real Salt Lake for its fourth victory in a row.

Piatti has 14 goals this season, scoring in four consecutive games.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel also scored for Montreal (10-8-6).

Luis Silva scored for Real Salt Lake (8-13-5), ending Evan Bush's shutout streak at 284 minutes.

Following 3-0 victories over Philadelphia and Chicago, the Impact have scored three goals in a franchise-record three consecutive games. Montreal also has won seven of its last eight home games.

Piatti opened the scoring in the 11th minute off a 2-on-1 with Blerim Dzemaili. Piatti struck again in the 29th, just three minutes after Real Salt Lake tied it. Piatti danced his way around defender Tony Beltran's slide tackle in the box and fired a left-footed shot into the far corner from a difficult angle.

Jackson-Hamel scored in the 47th minute.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, FC DALLAS 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored on a blast off Graham Zusi's corner kick in the 42nd and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas to move back atop the Western Conference standings.

Playing in front of its 100th straight sellout, Sporting KC (10-5-10) extended its home unbeaten streak to 22 to match the fourth-longest home run in MLS history.

In stoppage time, Zusi also set up Gerso Fernandes' goal that sealed it. Fernandes took a long pass from Zusi down the right side, juked a defender and rifled a left-footed shot.

Sporting KC hasn't lost to Dallas (9-6-8) since the beginning of the 2012 league season.

WHITECAPS 2, DYNAMO 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fredy Montero and Yordy Reyna scored in the first half to help Vancouver beat Houston.

Montero scored on a penalty kick in the 17th minute after Reyna was brought down by Boniek Garcia. Montero sent goalkeeper Tyler Deric the wrong way with a shot that touched the right post for his 10th goal of the season.

Montero then turned provider for Reyna, who grabbed the ball outside the Dynamo box and curled a right-foot effort from 20 yards out that a leaping Deric could only watch fly into the top corner 15 minutes later. The Whitecaps improved to 10-8-7.

Houston (10-8-7) scored in the 51st minute when Mauro Manotas played a chipped pass into Romell Quioto, who in turn tapped the ball over goalkeeper David Ousted.

EARTHQUAKES 2, UNION 2, TIE

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time to give San Jose the tie with Philadelphia.

Shea Salinas drew a foul on Joshua Yaro in the penalty area to set up the penalty kick in the 95th minute. With his 10th goal, Wondolowski became the first player in MLS history with eight straight double-digit seasons.

Roland Alberg scored in the 55th to put Philadelphia (8-11-6) up 2-1.

Valeri Qazaishvili scored three minutes for San Joe (9-10-6). He eluded two defenders before punching it between two more defenders.

Jack Elliott tied it in the 35th with his first goal of the season, knocking the ball in on the left side of the net.

D.C. UNITED 1, RAPIDS 0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — D.C. United took advantage of Jared Watts' own goal to beat Colorado.

Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard was unable to reach Watts' wayward back pass from 40 yards out in the 27th minute.

Bill Hamid made four saves to help D.C. United (6-15-4) snap a seven-game road losing streak. Hamid had a spectacular save on Bismark Boateng's straight-on shot at the 36th minute mark.

The loss spoiled interim head coach Steve Cooke's debut for Colorado (6-13-4). He replaced the fired Pablo Mastroeni.

CREW 1, ORLANDO CITY 1, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giles Barnes scored in the 67th minute and Orlando City tied Columbus to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Cristian Higuita set up Barnes for an angled shot that ricocheted off both posts and into the net. Orlando City (8-10-7) has just two wins in its last 18 regular-season games.