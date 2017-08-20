Channel Maker wins $400,000 Breeders' Stakes in photo finish

TORONTO — Rafael Hernandez rode 8/5 favourite Channel Maker to victory in the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes on Sunday.

Channel Maker took the lead down the stretch then held on to win the 1 1/2-mile final jewel of Canada's Triple Crown in 2:29.70 on a firm E.P. Taylor turf course.

But Hernandez had to wait for the win as there were two separate inquiries set on the winner after the race.