Rosario hits slam in 9-run 1st as Twins rout D-backs 12-5

MINNEAPOLIS — Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam in a nine-run first inning and the Minnesota Twins routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Bartolo Colon (5-10) allowed four runs over six innings for his third win in five decisions since being signed by the Twins. The 44-year-old righty became the 18th pitcher in major league history to defeat all 30 teams.