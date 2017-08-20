Scores and Schedule
Saturrday's Games
CFL
Toronto 38 Montreal 6
---
NFL pre-season
Tennessee 34 Carolina 27
Dallas 24 Indianapolis 19
Kansas City 30 Cincinnati 12
Detroit 16 N.Y. Jets 6
Green Bay 21 Washington 17
Houston 27 New England 23
Denver 33 San Francisco 14
L.A. Rams 24 Oakland 21
Chicago 24 Arizona 23
---
MLB
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 4 Toronto 3
L.A. Dodgers 3 Detroit 0
Minnesota 5 Arizona 0
American
Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 6
L.A. Angels 5 Baltimore 1
Houston 3 Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 3
Cleveland 5 Kansas City 0
Texas 17 Chicago White Sox 7
National
Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 4
Cincinnati 11 Atlanta 8
N.Y. Mets 8 Miami 1
Milwaukee 6 Colorado 3
San Diego 3 Washington 1
Philadelphia 12 San Francisco 9
---
MLS
Montreal 3 Real Salt Lake 1
Toronto FC 3 Chicago 1
Vancouver 2 Houston 1
Columbus 1 Orlando City 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 FC Dallas 0
D.C. United 1 Colorado 0
Philadelphia 2 San Jose 2
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Seattle (Gallardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 1-6), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 7-7) at Boston (Porcello 7-14), 1:30 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-1) at Baltimore (Miley 6-10), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 5-10) at Houston (Peacock 10-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 5-5) at Kansas City (Hammel 5-9), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 6-10) at Texas (Griffin 6-3), 3:05 p.m.
National League
Miami (Conley 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 13-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-7), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-2) at Colorado (Freeland 11-7), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lively 1-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 11-5) at San Diego (Lamet 7-4), 4:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Leake 7-11) at Pittsburgh (Nova 10-10), 7:00 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 11-4) at Detroit (Verlander 8-8), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Shipley 0-1) at Minnesota (Colon 4-10), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
---
NFL pre-season
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
---
MLS
New England at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Minnesota United at Seattle, 10 p.m.
---