Sports

Scores and Schedule

Saturrday's Games

CFL

Toronto 38 Montreal 6

---

NFL pre-season

Tennessee 34 Carolina 27

Dallas 24 Indianapolis 19

Kansas City 30 Cincinnati 12

Detroit 16 N.Y. Jets 6

Green Bay 21 Washington 17

Houston 27 New England 23

Denver 33 San Francisco 14

L.A. Rams 24 Oakland 21

Chicago 24 Arizona 23

---

MLB

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 4 Toronto 3

L.A. Dodgers 3 Detroit 0

Minnesota 5 Arizona 0

American

Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 6

L.A. Angels 5 Baltimore 1

Houston 3 Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 3

Cleveland 5 Kansas City 0

Texas 17 Chicago White Sox 7

National

Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 4

Cincinnati 11 Atlanta 8

N.Y. Mets 8 Miami 1

Milwaukee 6 Colorado 3

San Diego 3 Washington 1

Philadelphia 12 San Francisco 9

---

MLS

Montreal 3 Real Salt Lake 1

Toronto FC 3 Chicago 1

Vancouver 2 Houston 1

Columbus 1 Orlando City 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 FC Dallas 0

D.C. United 1 Colorado 0

Philadelphia 2 San Jose 2

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Seattle (Gallardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 7-7) at Boston (Porcello 7-14), 1:30 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-1) at Baltimore (Miley 6-10), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 5-10) at Houston (Peacock 10-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Salazar 5-5) at Kansas City (Hammel 5-9), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 6-10) at Texas (Griffin 6-3), 3:05 p.m.

National League

Miami (Conley 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 13-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-7), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-2) at Colorado (Freeland 11-7), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 1-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 11-5) at San Diego (Lamet 7-4), 4:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Leake 7-11) at Pittsburgh (Nova 10-10), 7:00 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 11-4) at Detroit (Verlander 8-8), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Shipley 0-1) at Minnesota (Colon 4-10), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

---

NFL pre-season

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

---

MLS

New England at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at Seattle, 10 p.m.

---

