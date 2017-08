Semien, Cotton send Athletics past sloppy Astros 3-2

HOUSTON — Marcus Semien wound up with a Little League home run when Houston kept throwing the ball away, Jharel Cotton pitched well into the seventh inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Astros 3-2 Sunday.

A day after the AL West-leading Astros turned six double plays, their defence quickly fell apart. Boog Powell led off the game with a single and Semien followed with a grounder in the hole that shortstop Alex Bregman threw into right field trying for a forceout at second base.

Semien, who was credited with an infield hit, never stopped running. The relay from right went to first baseman Marwin Gonzalez, and his throw to third skipped into left field, allowing Semien to score easily on the two errors.

The A's got their other run in the sixth on a passed ball by Juan Centeno.

Cotton (6-10) yielded four hits and two runs 6 2/3 innings for his first win since June 23. He had come off the disabled list on July 30 and gone 0-2 in four games since his return, giving up 21 runs and 28 hits.

Blake Treinen allowed one hit in two scoreless innings for his seventh save.

Brad Peacock (10-2) pitched into the sixth.

Jake Marisnick doubled in the Houston and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bregman to cut the lead to 2-1.

Jed Lowrie and Ryon Healy hit consecutive singles with one out in the sixth inning to chase Peacock. Francis Martes took over and was greeted with a single by Matt Olson to load the bases. The Athletics pushed the lead to 3-1 when Lowrie scored on the passed ball.

Gonzalez hit a solo homer in the seventh. Centeno singled with two outs to finish Cotton and reliever Chris Hatcher gave up a single to Marisnick before striking out George Springer on three pitches.

Powell finished with three hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (thumb surgery) took batting practice off the machine on Sunday and is expected to take live batting practice on Tuesday. Manager A.J. Hinch said he'll need to take a couple of days of live batting practice before they decide if he's ready for a rehabilitation assignment. ... RHP Lance McCullers (back soreness) threw a three inning simulated game on Sunday. Hinch said that if he feels good in a couple of days he could go out on a rehabilitation assignment. ... Relievers Will Harris (right shoulder inflammation), Tony Sipp (right calf soreness) and Michael Feliz (right shoulder discomfort) and catcher Evan Gattis (concussion) will all begin rehabilitation assignments at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Chris Smith (0-2, 5.26 ERA) is scheduled to start against Baltimore on Monday. Smith allowed three hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings but did not factor into the decision in a 10-8 win over Kansas City in his last start.