Sports

Umpires end protest, will meet with Commissioner Manfred

First base umpire James Hoye waits for play during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers, Saturday Aug. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Umpires wore white wristbands during games Saturday, protesting

First base umpire James Hoye waits for play during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers, Saturday Aug. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Umpires wore white wristbands during games Saturday, protesting "abusive player behavior" after Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined but not suspended for his recent verbal tirade against ump Angel Hernandez. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball umpires have ended their protest of what they called "abusive player behaviour " after Commissioner Rob Manfred offered to meet with their union's governing board.

Most umpires wore white wristbands during Saturday's games after Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined but not suspended for his recent verbal tirade against ump Angel Hernandez. Kinsler said Tuesday that Hernandez was a bad umpire and "just needs to go away."

The World Umpires Association announced Sunday in a series of tweets that Manfred had proposed a meeting to discuss its concerns, and said umps had decided to remove the wristbands to demonstrate their good faith pending the meeting.

A message was left seeking comment from Major League Baseball.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular