US beats Europe in Solheim Cup 16 1/2-11 1/2 in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Lexi Thompson got things going with a big rally and Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer won key matches Sunday to help the U.S. beat Europe 16 1/2-11 1/2 on Sunday in the Solheim Cup.

Gerina Piller sealed it with a birdie putt that put her 3 up over Florentyna Parker with three to play in a 4-and-2 victory. The Americans are 10-5 in the biennial tournament, also winning in Germany in 2015.

Kerr beat Mel Reid 2 and 1 for her record-extending 21st point in the competition, and Creamer edged Georgia Hall 1 up to raise her total to 19 1/2 — second on the career list.

Thompson halved Anna Nordqvist after trailing by four holes, and Angel Yin halved with Karine Icher as the teams split the 12 singles matches.

Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang also for the U.S. Salas edged Jodi Ewart Shadoff 1 up, and Kang beat Emily Pedersen.