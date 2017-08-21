Bouchard advances at Connecticut Open, will face Radwanska

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Canadian Eugenie Bouchard breezed past higher-ranked American Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Connecticut Open on Monday.

Bouchard, a wild-card entry, next faces top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska in the final hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, which begins next Monday.

Bouchard, who reached a career-best No. 5 in the rankings in 2014, has struggled recently, slipping to 74th.

In other matches, Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium beat Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-2, 6-3, and Romania's Ana Bogdan got past Russia's Elena Vesnina, 7-5, 7-5.

___