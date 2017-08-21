Bowles will announce Jets' starting QB next Monday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets coach Todd Bowles says he will announce the team's starting quarterback next Monday.
Veteran Josh McCown is widely expected to be under
Hackenberg, a second-round draft pick, never played in a regular-season game as a rookie. He been given an opportunity this summer to seize the job. But he took a step back with a rocky performance while making his first start at Detroit on Saturday night.
McCown didn't play against the Lions and has taken only nine preseason snaps. He led the Jets to a touchdown during his only possession in the opener against Tennessee.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL