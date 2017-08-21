Canada's Eugenie Bouchard beats American Lauren Davis at Connecticut Open

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard defeated American Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-3 in first-round play Monday at the Connecticut Open.

Bouchard, the world No. 74 from Westmount, Que., will play top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in the round of 16 at the WTA Tour Premier event.

Radwanska had a first-round bye.

In doubles play, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu of China posted a 6-3, 6-7 (14), 10-3 win over Andreja Klepac of the Czech Republic and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez of Spain.

The US$710,900 tournament is a warmup for the upcoming US Open.