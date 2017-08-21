German police apologize after officers taunt player in video

WIESBADEN, Germany — Police in the central German state of Hessen say they have opened disciplinary proceedings against officers in uniform who were filmed singing a disparaging song about Leipzig player Timo Werner.

Police say they were made aware of the YouTube video on Sunday, it appears to have been filmed in a changing room of the Hessian riot police, and "the officers' behaviour is contrary to official principals."

Werner, who played in Leipzig's 2-0 Bundesliga loss at Schalke on Sunday, is unpopular among rival fans for earning a penalty with a blatant dive in the sides' clash last season.