German police apologize after officers taunt player in video
WIESBADEN, Germany — Police in the central German state of Hessen say they have opened disciplinary proceedings against officers in uniform who were filmed singing a disparaging song about Leipzig player Timo Werner.
Police say they were made aware of the YouTube video on Sunday, it appears to have been filmed in a changing room of the Hessian riot police, and "the officers'
Werner, who played in Leipzig's 2-0 Bundesliga loss at Schalke on Sunday, is unpopular among rival fans for earning a penalty with a blatant dive in the sides' clash last season.
The Hessen police say they "expressly disapprove of the officials'