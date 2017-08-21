Indians' Andrew Miller aggravates knee injury, leaves game

CLEVELAND — Andrew Miller aggravated a right knee injury and was pulled from a game days after Cleveland's relief ace returned from the disabled list.

Miller threw seven pitches in the seventh inning Monday night before leaving a game against the Boston Red Sox. It was his second appearance since spending two weeks on the DL with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Cleveland said he left Monday with the same injury.

Miller began the seventh by walking Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts on six pitches — including a number of fastballs that failed to reach 90 mph — and then threw one pitch to Andrew Benintendi before walking off the mound. Indians manager Terry Francona and a team trainer had a brief conversation with Miller, who then left the field.

The left-hander is 4-3 with a 1.65 ERA and has 79 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings.