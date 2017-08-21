Jones homers twice, Orioles beat Athletics 7-3

BALTIMORE — Adam Jones hit a pair of home runs, Jonathan Schoop added a three-run shot and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Monday night.

Wade Miley (7-10) held the A's to two runs on five hits and four walks over six-plus innings to pick up his first win at Camden Yards since June 17. The left-hander is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA against Oakland this season.

Jones tied a career high with four hits and is one home run shy of reaching 25 for the seventh consecutive season. Zach Britton got the final out with two runners on for his 11th save this season and his 60th in a row.

Baltimore beat Chris Smith (0-3) for the second time in 12 days. Smith allowed five runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings — his shortest start of the season. He was pulled after allowing Schoop's three-run homer, which made it 5-1. Ryan Dull entered and was greeted with another homer by Jones.

Jed Lowrie homered for the A's, and Boog Powell's first career homer in the eighth pulled Oakland to within 6-3.

Welington Castillo responded for Baltimore with a solo home run in the eighth off Michael Brady.

Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI double by Matt Chapman. Chad Pinder was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first on the play.

The Orioles tied it in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly by Mark Trumbo. Jones led off the fourth with a homer and Baltimore never trailed again.

MACHADO HONORED

Manny Machado became the third Oriole to earn AL Player of the Week honours this season, joining Schoop (July 23) and Tim Beckham (Aug. 7). Machado batted .385 (10-for-26) with four home runs and 12 RBIs over six games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: C Bruce Maxwell, who took a foul ball off his face mask Saturday at Houston, did not start for the second consecutive game. He entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh and went 0 for 2.

Orioles: SS J.J. Hardy (wrist) went 0 for 3 with a walk on Monday in his first rehabilitation game with Triple-A Norfolk.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (3-1, 3.46 ERA) received a no-decision after allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings in his lone appearance against Baltimore on Aug. 11.

Orioles: RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (5-8, 6.47 ERA) struggled in his previous outing against Seattle, when he was charged with six runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. He is 4-1 with a 4.70 ERA in eight career starts against Oakland.

___