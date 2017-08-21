Levante beats Villarreal 1-0 in its return to La Liga

VALENCIA, Spain — Levante marked its return to the Spanish league after a season away with a 1-0 win over Villarreal on Monday.

Jose Luis Morales converted an 88th-minute penalty kick at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.

Morales himself earned the penalty kick after being fouled by defender Antonio Rukavina inside the area.

Levante played six straight seasons in the first division before being relegated last year.

KNOWN NEMESIS

Brazilian striker Charles gave Eibar the victory against former club Malaga with a 57th-minute header.

Charles played for Malaga the last two years before signing with the Basque Country club this season.