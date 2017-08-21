NZ striker Wood joins EPL side Burnley for club-record fee

BURNLEY, England — New Zealand striker Chris Wood is back in the English Premier League after joining Burnley for a club-record fee from Leeds.

Burnley didn't disclose the fee for the 25-year-old Wood on Monday. British media reported he cost 15 million pounds ($19.4 million).

The Auckland-born Wood, who was the top scorer in the second-tier League Championship with 27 goals, had previous brief spells in England's top division with West Bromwich Albion and Leicester but never started a game.

Wood said "my ambition has been to play in the Premier League for years. I've had tastes of being in there but I've never had the chance to give it a proper bash."