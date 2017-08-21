Puig homers, Dodgers beat Pirates 6-5 in 12 innings

PITTSBURGH — Yasiel Puig homered in the 12th inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.

Puig drove a 1-0 pitch from rookie Dovydas Neverauskas (1-1) over the wall in centre for his 22nd of the season. The Pirates threatened in the bottom half, putting runners on first and second with two out, but Ross Stripling retired Max Moroff on a liner to right for his second save.

Curtis Granderson hit a grand slam off Gerrit Cole in Los Angeles' five-run seventh, and Luis Avilan (2-1) pitched one inning for the win.