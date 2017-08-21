Puig homers, Dodgers beat Pirates 6-5 in 12 innings
PITTSBURGH — Yasiel Puig homered in the 12th inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.
Puig drove a 1-0 pitch from rookie Dovydas Neverauskas (1-1) over the wall in
Curtis Granderson hit a grand slam off Gerrit Cole in Los Angeles' five-run seventh, and Luis Avilan (2-1) pitched one inning for the win.
The Dodgers avoided taking a second consecutive loss for the first time since losing two straight to Atlanta on July 20 and 21. The Pirates have lost seven of their past nine games.