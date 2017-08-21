Scores and Schedule
Sunday's Games
MLB
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)
Detroit 6 L.A. Dodgers 1
Minnesota 12 Arizona 5
American League
Tampa Bay 3 Seattle 0
Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 5 Baltimore 4
Oakland 3 Houston 2
Kansas City 7 Cleveland 4
Chicago White Sox 3 Texas 2
National League
Miami 6 N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 8 Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 8 Colorado 4
Philadelphia 5 San Francisco 2
Washington 4 San Diego 1
Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 3
NFL pre-season
Pittsburgh 17 Atlanta 13
New Orleans 10 L.A. Chargers 7
MLS
New York City FC 2 New England 1
Seattle 2 Minnesota United 1
Monday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Minnesota (Melville 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-4), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland (Smith 0-2) at Baltimore (Jimenez 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Fister 2-6) at Cleveland (Clevinger 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gee 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Hamels 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
National League
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 14-1) at Pittsburgh (Cole 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 14-6) at San Francisco (Stratton 1-2), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Seattle (Albers 1-0) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-8), 7:35 p.m.
NFL Pre-season
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
