Scores and Schedule

MLB

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)

Detroit 6 L.A. Dodgers 1

Minnesota 12 Arizona 5

American League

Tampa Bay 3 Seattle 0

Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 5 Baltimore 4

Oakland 3 Houston 2

Kansas City 7 Cleveland 4

Chicago White Sox 3 Texas 2

National League

Miami 6 N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 8 Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 8 Colorado 4

Philadelphia 5 San Francisco 2

Washington 4 San Diego 1

Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 3

---

NFL pre-season

Pittsburgh 17 Atlanta 13

New Orleans 10 L.A. Chargers 7

---

MLS

New York City FC 2 New England 1

Seattle 2 Minnesota United 1

---

Monday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Minnesota (Melville 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-4), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Smith 0-2) at Baltimore (Jimenez 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Fister 2-6) at Cleveland (Clevinger 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gee 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Hamels 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

National League

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 14-1) at Pittsburgh (Cole 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Walker 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 14-6) at San Francisco (Stratton 1-2), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle (Albers 1-0) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-8), 7:35 p.m.

---

NFL Pre-season

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

---

