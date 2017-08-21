Umpire Wendelstedt leaves game after taking pitch off mask

CLEVELAND — Plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt has left a game after being struck on the mask by a warmup pitch from Boston Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly.

Wendelstedt was hit after Kelly replaced Eduardo Rodriguez in the sixth inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians on Monday night. The pitch appeared to deflect off the glove of catcher Christian Vazquez into Wendelstedt's mask, and the umpire dropped to one knee. He was quickly assisted by Vazquez, the other three umpires and an Indians trainer.

Wendelstedt stayed in the game for the remainder of the inning. He again met with the other crew members and Cleveland's trainer before leaving prior to the top of the seventh.