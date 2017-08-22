AC Milan completes signing of forward Kalinic on 4-year deal

MILAN — Big-spending AC Milan signed another player, completing the transfer of Croatia forward Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina on Tuesday.

Milan said it signed Kalinic "on a loan deal with obligation to buy."

Kalinic signed a four-year contract through to June 30, 2021.

Milan was in negotiations with Fiorentina for the 29-year-old Kalinic for a while, and he missed training last week as he attempted to push through the move.