AC Milan completes signing of forward Kalinic on 4-year deal
MILAN — Big-spending AC Milan signed another player, completing the transfer of Croatia forward Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina on Tuesday.
Milan said it signed Kalinic "on a loan deal with obligation to buy."
Kalinic signed a four-year contract through to June 30, 2021.
Milan was in negotiations with Fiorentina for the 29-year-old Kalinic for a while, and he missed training last week as he attempted to push through the move.
Milan, which was bought by a Chinese-led consortium in April, has spent more than 200 million euros ($234 million) in the
