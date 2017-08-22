Beltre homers, Hamels pitches Rangers to 5-3 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Adrian Beltre hit a three-run homer and Cole Hamels pitched seven effective innings as the Texas Rangers cooled off the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-3 victory Monday night.

The loss dropped the Angels, who had won nine of 11, a half-game back of Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Hamels (9-1) allowed two runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter, striking out three. Alex Claudio got four outs to earn his seventh save, despite giving up an RBI single to Mike Trout in the ninth.

In his fourth start since a three-month stint on the disabled list due to an oblique strain, Tyler Skaggs (1-4) was charged with five runs — four earned — in 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, walked one and hit two batters with pitches.

The game was tied 1-all going into the third when the Rangers took the lead on Shin-Soo Choo's double just beyond the glove of left fielder Cameron Maybin and off the wall, driving in the go-ahead run.

After Elvis Andrus was hit by a pitch, Beltre hit his 14th home run this season and 459th of his career, tying Miguel Cabrera for 37th all-time.

The Angels loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth on three walks by Jose Leclerc, but Claudio came on and got Jefry Marte to bounce out.

Texas walked six, but the Angels managed only five hits, two by Martin Maldonado.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: After RHP Matt Bush and 3B Joey Gallo collided hard going for a popup Sunday, both were hurting. Bush was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right knee and both players had concussion-like symptoms. Gallo did not start and could be placed on the seven-day concussion DL. Taking Bush's place on the roster was Triple-A outfielder Ryan Rua.

Angels: Placed right-hander JC Ramirez on the 10-day DL with an elbow strain. The 29-year-old Ramirez had been a career reliever until moving into the rotation this season. He has thrown 147 1/3 innings. . Sidelined since going on the DL with a shoulder strain April 10, RHP Andrew Bailey returned to pitch in one game. He was returned to the DL with another shoulder strain. . RHP Garrett Richards, on the DL since injuring his biceps in his first outing, reported no problems the day after pitching a simulated game and is next scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game on Friday.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Tyson Ross (3-2, 7.02 ERA) will attempt to get his season turned around against the Angels. In two games since returning from the DL with a blister issue, he has allowed six runs in 10 innings.

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco (6-12, 5.16) tries to shake some poor history against the Rangers. He is 1-3 with an 8.68 ERA in four career starts vs. Texas.

