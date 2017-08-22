Boycott sorry for 'unacceptable' remarks about West Indies

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott has apologized for making an allegedly racist comment while discussing knighthoods handed out to West Indies cricketers.

British newspaper The Daily Mirror reported on Tuesday that the 76-year-old Boycott said he would need to "black me face" to get a knighthood after seeing the honour handed out like "confetti" to West Indies greats such as Viv Richards, Garfield Sobers and Curtly Ambrose.

Boycott responded to the newspaper article by tweeting that what he said was "unacceptable," adding: "I meant no offence but what I said was clearly wrong and I apologise unreservedly." He said he has "utmost respect" for West Indian cricket.