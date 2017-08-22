Broncos linebacker Shaq Barrett returns from hip injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos' battered defensive front got a big boost Tuesday with the return of pass rusher Shaq Barrett from a hip injury that had sidelined him since the spring.

Barrett participated in individual drills after being moved from the non-football injury list to the active roster.

At one point the Broncos feared Barrett would miss the 2017 season, but last month GM John Elway said he expected Barrett back in the rotation by September.

The Broncos have been battered by injuries at outside linebacker with Shane Ray tearing a ligament in his wrist on the second day of training camp and rookie DeMarcus Walker dealing with a hip-flexor injury.

Also sidelined are defensive ends Derek Wolfe (ankle) and Jared Crick (back).

