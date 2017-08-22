Chargers centre Max Tuerk suspended for 4 games
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Chargers
Tuerk won't be eligible to return to the Chargers' active roster until Oct. 2, the day after the Chargers' Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He can participate in all preseason practices and games.
Tuerk was a third-round pick in 2016 out of USC but has yet to play a regular-season game with the Chargers.
Tuerk said in a statement issued through the team that he had taken over the counter supplements during the
"In doing so, I opened myself up to the possibility of consuming a tainted supplement — something that ultimately led to a positive test for a banned substance," he said. "I accept responsibility for my actions and understand the NFL's policy is very clear on this matter. This is a very hard way to learn a lesson, and I will never make this mistake again."
The Chargers said the team supports the NFL's decision and is confident Tuerk understands what's expected of him going forward.
