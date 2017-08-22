Freshman collapses at high school football practice, dies

NEW YORK — Police and fire officials say a 14-year-old freshman has collapsed during football practice at his New York City high school and died.

Emergency responders were called at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and told that the boy had apparently gone into cardiac arrest at Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A heat advisory had been issued for the city, but it didn't go into effect until noon.

The all-boys Roman Catholic prep school is located in the northern part of the Bronx and has more than 800 students. The school says his cause of death isn't yet known.