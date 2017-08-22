Healy hits 2 of A's 4 HRs in 6-4 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE — Ryon Healy homered twice and had three RBIs, Matt Lowrie hit a two-run drive and the Oakland Athletics beat the sinking Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Tuesday night.

The Athletics used homers by Lowrie and Healy to take a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and Healy connected in the fifth for a five-run cushion.

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the sixth for Baltimore and Jonathan Schoop singled in two runs in the eighth to make it 5-4, but Khris Davis blunted the comeback with his 34th home run in the ninth.

Baltimore hasn't won consecutive games since Aug. 5-7. The Orioles (60-64) began the day trailing five teams for the second AL wild card.

Ubaldo Jimenez (5-9) gave up three homers and has won only one of his last eight starts. He has surrendered a career-high 29 home runs this season, most on the Baltimore pitching staff.

The last-place A's long ago fell out of playoff contention, but they've been tough on the Orioles. The teams split a four-game series in Oakland earlier this month, and each team has won a game in this series heading into Wednesday's finale.

The Athletics may have lost promising rookie pitcher Paul Blackburn for an extended period. The right-hander was struck in the wrist with a line drive off the bat of Trey Mancini in the fourth inning and left the game.

Oakland did not immediately provide an injury update.

Simon Castro (1-1) pitched two innings to earn his first win since Aug. 31, 2015 and Blake Treinen got four outs for his fifth save.

LONG-BALL DROUGHT

Healy had only two home runs in his previous 41 games after hitting 19 through June 28. It was his fourth multihomer game of the season.

BOOG MEETS BOOG

Boog Powell always wondered what it would be like to meet the other Boog Powell, who used to play with the Orioles and now has a barbecue stand beyond the right-field wall at Camden Yards. Boog and Boog met before the game, and the chat left a lasting impression on the younger Powell. "It was just unreal. I never thought this day would come," said Powell, whose father nicknamed him Boog when the kid was 5.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: SS Marcus Semien was given the night off after feeling discomfort in his right wrist, which was operated on in April. Manager Bob Melvin said it was "irritated scar tissue."

Orioles: SS J.J. Hardy (wrist) went 1 for 2 with Triple-A Norfolk in his second rehab game before leaving after six innings. He went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts on Monday.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (8-8, 4.58 ERA) seeks to bounce back from a half-dozen ineffective starts in the series finale Wednesday afternoon. He's 0-3 with an 8.17 ERA since July 16.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (12-8, 4.17 ERA) pitches on 10 days' rest as manager Buck Showalter seeks to limit the right-hander's inning count in the latter stages of his second full season.

