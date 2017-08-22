Double shot: Indians place Miller, Salazar on disabled list

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have more to worry about than Andrew Miller's sore right knee.

The defending AL champions absorbed a double blow on Tuesday when Miller went back on the disabled list with tendinitis for the second time in 20 days and starter Danny Salazar was placed on the DL with an elbow issue.

Miller, an All-Star and arguably the most indispensable player on Cleveland's roster, made just seven pitches — all fastballs — in Monday night's win over Boston before taking himself out. The left-hander was making his second appearance since being activated from the DL on Friday.

The Indians are hoping that more rest will help Miller, who was a key in them getting to the World Series last year and is crucial to them getting back. While he's had another solid season, Miller has not been nearly as dominant and his velocity has dropped considerably in the past month.

He's 4-3 with a 1.65 ERA and two saves in 48 games.

Manager Terry Francona is expected to have an update on Miller and Salazar during his pre-game availability.

This is Salazar's second trip to the DL. The right-hander was out from June 4 to July 22 with a shoulder issue, and the team wanted him to work on his mechanics.

Until his latest outing, Salazar has been one of the AL's best pitchers in the season's second half. He went 2-0 with a 1.39 ERA in five starts before allowing six runs and 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings at Kansas City. Overall, Salazar is 5-6 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 games — 16 starts.

The Indians entered Tuesday's game with a 5 1/2 -game lead over Minnesota in the AL Central.

To fill the roster vacancies, the Indians recalled right-hander Scott Armstrong and utility man Yandy Diaz.

