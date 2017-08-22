Mets 3B David Wright begins rehab assignment at Class A
NEW YORK — Still hoping to rejoin the New York Mets this season, captain David Wright has started a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie.
Wright was the designated hitter and batted third Tuesday night at Charlotte, a Tampa Bay Rays affiliate in the Florida State League. Trying to come back from neck surgery last year, the third baseman hasn't played in a major league game since May 2016.
The 34-year-old Wright, who also has a chronic back condition called spinal stenosis, had trouble throwing in spring training — so his biggest test will be when he attempts to play
New York is way out of playoff contention, and manager Terry Collins says it's possible Wright could be used strictly as a pinch hitter after rosters expand in September.
Wright, who is on the 60-day disabled list, has a $19.4 million salary this season and is under contract through 2020.
