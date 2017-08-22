Sports

Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti named MLS player of the week

Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti reacts after scoring against Real Salt Lake only to have his goal disallowed during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, August 19, 2017. Piatti was named Major League Soccer player of the week on Tuesday after leading the Impact to a pair of victories.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti reacts after scoring against Real Salt Lake only to have his goal disallowed during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, August 19, 2017. Piatti was named Major League Soccer player of the week on Tuesday after leading the Impact to a pair of victories.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

NEW YORK — Montreal midfielder Ignacio Piatti was named Major League Soccer player of the week on Tuesday after leading the Impact to a pair of victories.

Piatti scored two goals in Montreal's 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire and added another brace in a 3-1 over Real Salt Lake.

The Argentine has 14 goals and four assists this season.

Montreal (10-8-6) has won four games in a row and is sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with 36 points.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular