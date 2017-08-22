New Hampshire residents speak out about new ski resort owner
NEWBURY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire residents are speaking out against the new owner of a popular ski resort, saying the company's past legal troubles raise concerns about whether it can be trusted to manage the facility that dates to the 1950s.
New York hedge fund manager Och-Ziff Capital Management assumed ownership of 14 properties held by CNL Lifestyle Properties last year including Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire.
Last year, the company reached a settlement with the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding bribery allegations in Africa.
The company says it has put safeguards in place since the allegations.
