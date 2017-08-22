New York Giants lineman charged with assault in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — New York Giants offensive lineman Michael Bowie has been charged with assault and battery in Oklahoma.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore tells the Tulsa World that Bowie grabbed his girlfriend by the neck during a fight at her home in Bixby, then broke two televisions and punched a hole in the wall.

Online court records show that the 25-year-old Bowie, who is from Tulsa, is charged with misdemeanour domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property.

Court records don't list an attorney for Bowie. His agent says Bowie is working to prove his innocence, saying there was no physical contact with the girlfriend. Jail records show Bowie has been released on $17,000 bond.

Bowie played at Oklahoma State before transferring to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

___