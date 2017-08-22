Radwanska downs Canadian Bouchard in second round at Connecticut Open

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated from the Connecticut Open on Tuesday night, falling in straight sets to top seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in the second round.

Radwanska, the World No. 10, downed the 23-year-old from Westmount, Que., 6-3, 7-5 in one hour 45 minutes.

Radwanka converted on 5 of 12 break points while Bouchard was 2 for 6.

Bouchard, ranked 74th in the world, fought back in the second set after being broken to go down 5-3. She broke Radwanska right back and held serve to tie the game 5-all.

Radwanska held serve in the next game, then broke Bouchard for the victory.

Bouchard is winless in three matches against Radwanska in her career.