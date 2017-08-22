Raikkonen to drive again for Ferrari in 2018 F1 championship

MARANELLO, Italy — Kimi Raikkonen signed a one-year extension to his contract at Ferrari on Tuesday and will race for the Italian Formula One team next year.

Raikkonen joined from McLaren in 2007, winning the drivers' title in his first year with Ferrari.

The Finnish driver left F1 at the end of 2009 but returned with Lotus two years later, and rejoined Ferrari for the 2014 campaign.