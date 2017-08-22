Rinehart named president of Jazz's G League affiliate

SALT LAKE CITY — Jonathan Rinehart has been named president of the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz's NBA G League affiliate.

Rinehart has been a member of the Jazz staff for 12 years and served as vice-president of communications the last three seasons. He was also on the NBA's Public Relations Advisory Board the last six seasons. The new president officially takes over on Sept. 1.

Rinehart will continue as executive director and the primary organizer of the Utah Jazz Summer League.