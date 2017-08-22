Rinehart named president of Jazz's G League affiliate
A
A
Share via Email
SALT LAKE CITY — Jonathan Rinehart has been named president of the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz's NBA G League affiliate.
Rinehart has been a member of the Jazz staff for 12 years and served as
Rinehart will continue as executive director and the primary organizer of the Utah Jazz Summer League.
The Stars organization moved from Boise, Idaho, to Salt Lake City last season to be closer to the Jazz operations and make it easier for players who spend time on both rosters.