Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 7 Minnesota 6, first game

Minnesota 10 Chicago White Sox 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 7 Oakland 3

Cleveland 5 Boston 4

Texas 5 L.A. Angels 3

National League

L.A. Dodgers  6 Pittsburgh 5 (12 innings)

Arizona 3 N.Y. Mets 2 (10 innings)

San Francisco 2 Milwaukee 0

Interleague

Seattle 6 Atlanta 5

NFL Pre-season

Cleveland 10 N.Y. Giants 6

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Oakland (Blackburn 3-1) at Baltimore (Jimenez 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Fister 2-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-10) at Detroit (Boyd 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Rowley 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 6-10) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Ross 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Miami (Straily 7-8) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-8), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Urena 11-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-8), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Stewart 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 10-11) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bailey 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 6-12) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-6), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 9-6) at San Francisco (Samardzija 8-12), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Atlanta (Sims 1-3), 7:35 p.m.

Washington (Roark 9-8) at Houston (Morton 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-8), 8:15 p.m.

