Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 7 Minnesota 6, first game
Minnesota 10 Chicago White Sox 2, 2nd game
Baltimore 7 Oakland 3
Cleveland 5 Boston 4
Texas 5 L.A. Angels 3
National League
L.A. Dodgers 6 Pittsburgh 5 (12 innings)
Arizona 3 N.Y. Mets 2 (10 innings)
San Francisco 2 Milwaukee 0
Interleague
Seattle 6 Atlanta 5
---
NFL Pre-season
Cleveland 10 N.Y. Giants 6
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Oakland (Blackburn 3-1) at Baltimore (Jimenez 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Fister 2-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-10) at Detroit (Boyd 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Rowley 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 6-10) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Ross 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Miami (Straily 7-8) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-8), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Urena 11-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-8), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Stewart 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 10-11) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bailey 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 6-12) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-6), 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 9-6) at San Francisco (Samardzija 8-12), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Atlanta (Sims 1-3), 7:35 p.m.
Washington (Roark 9-8) at Houston (Morton 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-8), 8:15 p.m.
---