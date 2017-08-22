Top-seeded Radwanska gets past Bouchard at Connecticut Open

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska survived a second-set comeback bid from Eugenie Bouchard to advance to the quarterfinals of the Connecticut Open on Tuesday.

The 10th-ranked Radwanska, who won the title in New Haven last year, defeated Bouchard 6-3, 7-5 in 1 hour, 45 minutes. The Polish veteran is 4-0 in her career against the Canadian, who needed a wild card to enter the tournament.

Bouchard fought off two match points but was broken while serving to force a tiebreak.

Also advancing were Australia's Daria Gavrilova, who needed 2 hours, 12 minutes to defeat Timea Babos of Hungary 7-5, 7-6 (6), and Elise Mertens of Belgium, a straight-sets winner over Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

The Connecticut Open is the final women's tuneup for the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday.

