Toronto Raptors sign forward K.J. McDaniels to one-year deal
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward K.J. McDaniels to a one-year deal.
The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Birmingham, Ala., split last season between Houston and Brooklyn, averaging 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 10.3 minutes in 49 games.
McDaniels is averaging of 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 14.1 minutes in 148 career games with Philadelphia, Houston and Brooklyn. He was picked 32nd overall by the Sixers in the 2014 NBA draft.
McDaniels played three collegiate seasons at Clemson (2011-14) and was voted ACC Defensive Player of the Tear in his final season.
Most Popular
-
Incoming governor general drops fight to keep divorce records sealed
-
Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash
-
Road rage: Halifax police say truck tries to force car off busy road
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: "She wasn't in my car"